Kunal Kamra Urges Ticketing Platform To Provide Audience Data Or Refrain From Delisting Him Amid Controversy

In the note he posted on X, Kamra wrote, " "Dear BookMyShow, I understand that you need to maintain a cordial relationship with the state, and I know that Mumbai is a major hub for live entertainment. Without the state's cooperation, iconic shows like Coldplay and Guns N' Roses wouldn't be possible."

"However, the issue at hand isn't about whether you can or will delist me -- it's about your exclusive right on listing our shows. By not allowing artists to list their shows through their own websites, you've effectively prevented me from accessing the audience I've performed for from 2017 to 2025."

He continued, "You take a 10 per cent cut of the revenue for listing shows, which is your business model. However, this raises an important point: No matter how big or small a comedian is, we are all compelled to spend between 6,000 to 10,000 rupees a day on advertising to reach our own audience. This cost is an additional burden that we, as artists, must bear."

On the data protection, he added, "While you might argue that data protection is a concern, the question of who protects what data, and from whom, is a much broader conversation. What I'm requesting is simple: please ensure that you hand over the contact information of the audiences you've collected from my solo shows so that I can continue living my life with dignity and work towards a fair livelihood."

"As a solo artist, especially in the world of comedy, we are both the show and the production. For instance, if I performed at the Pune Comedy Festival with 30 other artists, that would be considered comedy's collective data. But my solo shows-that's my audience. The least I deserve, should you choose to delist me, is access to them."

"With that in mind, I request one of the following:- Do not delist me, or - Provide me with the data (contact information) I've generated through your platform from my audience. Thank you for your understanding," he concluded.

Earlier, Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary Rahool N Kanal had formally written to BookMyShow, urging the ticketing platform to refrain from facilitating ticket sales for comedian Kunal Kamra's upcoming shows. The letter, dated April 2, highlighted concerns over Kamra's controversial content and its potential impact on public sentiment.

In the letter, Kanal stated, "I, Rahool N Kanal, am addressing this letter in my individual capacity as a concerned citizen to bring to your attention a matter of significant public interest concerning the operations of BookMyShow," adding "It has come to my notice that BookMyShow has previously facilitated ticket sales for shows featuring Mr Kunal Kamra, an individual with a documented history of habitual offensive behavior."

Kanal further criticised Kamra for his alleged campaign of vilification, which targeted key public figures, including the Prime Minister of India, Deputy Chief Ministers, and other notable personalities.

He claimed, "These actions appear to be part of a broader criminal conspiracy, driven by motives that extend far beyond humor or satire."

Kanal emphasized that Kamra's provocative remarks could incite public mischief and disrupt social harmony, particularly in Mumbai, a city known for its vibrant diversity.

The letter concluded with a strong appeal to Big Tree Entertainment and BookMyShow, "I earnestly request that you refrain from publishing or promoting Mr. Kamra's shows on your platform. Continuing to facilitate ticket sales for his events could be perceived as an endorsement of his divisive rhetoric, which may have serious repercussions for public sentiment and order in the city."

In a latest development, the Madras High Court on Monday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra till April 17.

Last month, Kunal approached the Madras High Court to seek transit anticipatory bail, claiming he has been receiving many threats following the satirical comments that he made during his show at Mumbai's Habitat Studio.

The comic sang a parody of 'Bholi Si Surat', a popular song from the Bollywood movie 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. With this parody song, he allegedly targeted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, leading to multiple FIRs against him.

Following the controversy, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena youth group, Yuva Sena, vandalised the Habitat comedy venue where the show was filmed.

The comedian, who has had several run-ins with the BJP-led Centre, has refused to apologise for his remark against Shinde. However, he has said that he would cooperate with the police.

"An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served", Kunal Kamra's statement read.

Kunal also replied to political leaders 'threatening' him to teach a lesson in his official statement.

Kamra stated that the 'inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change' the nature of his right.

He added that it is not against the law as far as his knowledge."Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise.

Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system", his statement continued.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has scheduled a hearing on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's petition seeking the quashing of an FIR lodged against him by the Mumbai Police.

Kamra's counsel mentioned the matter for urgent listing during today's post-lunch session, and the court has agreed to hear it on Tuesday.

The petition, reportedly filed on April 5, challenges the FIR on constitutional grounds, arguing it violates Kamra's fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 21, namely, freedom of expression and the right to life. A division bench comprising Justice SV Kotwal and Justice SM Modak will hear the matter.

Kamra's legal representatives contend that his satirical performance, part of his show 'Naya Bharat', is protected speech and should not attract criminal prosecution.