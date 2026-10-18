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Kunal Kapoor birthday special: Inside actor's net worth, aviation passion, and multi-faceted career

Actor and entrepreneur Kunal Kapoor celebrates his birthday, balancing a successful multi-lingual film career with ventures in crowdfunding, preventive healthcare, ISRO-inspired fashion, and aviation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 08:24 AM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 08:24 AM IST
Kunal Kapoor birthday special: Inside actor's net worth, aviation passion, and multi-faceted career
Image Credit: File Photo

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Kunal Kapoor birthday special: Inside actor's net worth, aviation passion, and multi-faceted career
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