Happy Birthday to Kunal Kapoor! The versatile actor turns a year older on October 18, 2026. Widely appreciated for his distinct roles across multilingual cinema, he continues to build a parallel identity as an entrepreneur, co-founding a crowdfunding platform, venturing into preventive healthcare, and using fashion to bring India's space programme into popular culture. What connects all his pursuits is an interest in ideas that can find a life far beyond their immediate audience.
According to a report by IndiaTV, Kunal Kapoor lives a luxurious life, and his estimated net worth is Rs 166 crore. Beyond his acting assignments, his multi-faceted professional footprint is backed by successful entrepreneurial investments and creative ventures.
Kunal Kapoor made his acting debut and quickly carved a niche for himself in the film industry as an actor and writer across multiple languages. Beyond cinema, his interests extend to pursuits that go far past the traditional film set.
A trained pilot and rally car enthusiast, Kapoor has also spoken openly about his passion for technology, artificial intelligence, and coding. Writing has become an important creative outlet for him; he recently revealed that he has completed four film scripts, explaining that creating his own material gives him the opportunity to explore complex characters and stories that may not necessarily come his way as an actor.
Kapoor’s latest project brings scientific achievement into everyday fashion. He has designed six bomber jackets inspired by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in collaboration with A47 Merch, featuring designs inspired by the Gaganyaan mission alongside blueprint-inspired styles. Inviting audiences to vote for their favorites to go into production, he noted, “Man, we have incredible institutions. And I've always felt they should be part of our pop culture, not just our curriculum.”
His commitment to social impact led him to co-found the crowdfunding platform Ketto in 2012 alongside Varun Sheth and Zaheer Adenwala, facilitating crucial relief efforts like ‘Milkar for Mumbai’, The Khaki Project, and community kitchens during the Covid-19 pandemic. Expanding into healthcare, he launched MetaGO, a doctor-led platform focusing on metabolic health and early intervention. Whether building platforms for social causes, exploring preventive health, or designing ISRO-themed streetwear, Kunal Kapoor continues to prove that his most rewarding work often begins right where the spotlight ends.
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