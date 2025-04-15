New Delhi: At the recent trailer launch for Netflix's upcoming heist thriller ['Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins', actor Kunal Kapoor revealed his enthusiasm for breaking type to play a hardened law enforcement officer. He was also seen in a new hawt-looking hairdo.

"I was actively seeking a project like this," Kapoor explained. "I've never been part of a heist film before, the kind of film that's a rollercoaster ride with surprises at every turn. But it's important that it's done by people that understand the genre. When this opportunity came with such an exceptional team, I couldn't pass it up."

The actor, known primarily for more cerebral characters, expressed excitement about the chance to embody a tougher persona on screen. "Typically, I'm cast as the mediator, the peacemaker, the poet, or the philosopher," Kapoor noted. He joked that "Typically the kind of roles I'm offered, my character would be the one saying, 'Let's talk this out and find a compromise. Let's divide the diamond into four parts and move on.' This role offered something completely different, a chance to wield a gun and badge, and slam a few people. It was liberating to not be the voice of reason."

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins features an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan as a sophisticated con artist and Jaideep Ahlawat as a formidable crime lord. The plot revolves around the pursuit of a legendary diamond known as "The African Red Sun," with Kapoor's ruthless police officer character adding another layer of complexity to the narrative.

The film also stars Nikita Dutta in a significant role and is co-directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. "Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins" premieres on Netflix on April 25.