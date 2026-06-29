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Kunal Kemmu reveals how an ‘ego push’ helped him complete 20 pull-ups

Kunal Kemmu has shared an inspiring fitness story about pushing past mental and physical barriers in the gym. The actor revealed how a challenge from his trainer helped him finish an intense workout with an unexpected 20-rep pull-up set.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 01:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
Kunal Kemmu reveals how an ‘ego push’ helped him complete 20 pull-ups
Image Credit: Kunal Kemmu, Instagram

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