Kunal Kemmu reveals how an ‘ego push’ helped him complete 20 pull-ups

Mumbai: Actor Kunal Kemmu, on Monday, shared an inspiring fitness anecdote about how a moment of “ego push” during an intense workout helped him go beyond his perceived limits in the gym. In his post on Instagram, the ‘Kalyug’ actor recalled how exhaustion after a heavy back routine almost slowed him down. However, a final challenge from his trainer triggered a shift in mindset, pushing him to complete an unexpected 20-rep pull-up set.
Sharing his video, Kunal wrote, “After a heavy and tiring back workout routine , your trainer says, 'Cmon, let’s finish strong with a set of pull ups” Your muscles ache, you feel tired and mild anger towards your trainer. But you still decide to push. You finally ask him how many reps and he can see the lack of motivation and sligth disinterest, so he also makes a pitiful face and says “ideally 10 but even if you can do 8 chalega” Something within just switches on and even though you think you can barely manage 6 reps at this point the mind sends a different message to the body and we finish the back workout with a 20rep pull up set.” (sic).
Kunal went on to add, “Not a big feat generally but for how I felt after the whole routine that moment it’s seemed like a big one for myself Maybe it was just my ego but it felt like the right place to put it to use Although I would never ego lift (weights) and highly recommend that you don’t either as most injuries happen that way. It’s different when it’s just with your body weight. Our mind and body are capable of things we don’t always understand. Sometimes all we need is the right nudge or a trigger from within or outside.”
On the professional front, Kunal Kemmu recently made his debut as a reality show host with the series “Alliance,” which streamed on Prime Video from June 26. The reality show features 16 contestants who begin as allies, but shifting loyalties, deception, and strategic gameplay will put every alliance to the test as they compete for the ultimate prize.
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