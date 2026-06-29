Kunal Kemmu reveals how an ‘ego push’ helped him complete 20 pull-ups

Kunal went on to add, “Not a big feat generally but for how I felt after the whole routine that moment it’s seemed like a big one for myself Maybe it was just my ego but it felt like the right place to put it to use Although I would never ego lift (weights) and highly recommend that you don’t either as most injuries happen that way. It’s different when it’s just with your body weight. Our mind and body are capable of things we don’t always understand. Sometimes all we need is the right nudge or a trigger from within or outside.”