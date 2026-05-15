Kunickaa Sadanand reveals she received rape and death threats over comment on PM Modi’s personal life

Actor and former Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunickaa Sadanand has alleged that she received rape and death threats after making remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi while responding to social media trolls targeting actor Trisha Krishnan.

Backlash Over Viral PM Modi Remark

The controversy erupted last week after Sadanand shared a post on social media reacting to criticism surrounding Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and Trisha’s personal lives. Her remarks quickly went viral and sparked intense backlash online.

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The original viral post criticised Vijay’s personal life and referenced Trisha’s appearance at his oath-taking ceremony. It read: “A guy who ditched his wife and two kids for an actress is now our CM. Brought his side chick even before divorce. Normalising adultery like it’s cool, family values destroyed. Side chicks will be the new normal.”

Also Read | Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Calls Out Kunickaa Sadanand’s Comment On Malti Chahar’s Sexuality

Responding to the post, Sadanand wrote, “A guy who deserted his wife, without any financial or emotional security, is the PM of our country. Nari Vandan.”

A guy who deserted his wife, without any financial or emotional security is the PM of our country Nari Vandan. https://t.co/lpiMyb3sjR — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) May 10, 2026

Speaking to ABP Live, Sadanand explained that her comment was a reaction to what she saw as selective moral policing and public scrutiny of personal relationships.

Kunickaa Opens Up About Online Abuse and Slut-Shaming

“My first reaction came when people said we have a CM now who's left his wife and two children and has a side chick. So, I had written that a man who deserted his wife and left her financially and emotionally unprotected or insecure, is the PM of our country,” she said.

She further added that her intention was to highlight how public figures are often subjected to personal attacks online. “So, my take on this was that you want to comment on people's personal lives. So, you're going to get it back in the same vein,” she stated.

Sadanand also claimed that she was subjected to severe online abuse following her remarks. “Even I was s***-shamed. My whole idea is that we have spread so much hate and this has percolated down from the leaders. We spread so much hate in society, so much hatred for people who raise their voice or opinion. People just get after them,” she said.

Expressing concern over the threats she allegedly received, the actor said, "If someone is threatening to rape or beat me, or saying they will come to my house or attack me whenever they see me in public, how is that not objectionable?"

About Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa Sadanand is known for her work in Bollywood films such as Beta, Khiladi, and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. Apart from acting, she is also a trained lawyer and social activist.