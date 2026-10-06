Kunickaa Sadanand’s mother, Kalyani Sadanand, passes away at 83 in Goa

She wrote, “My Mumma, I love you , thank you for everything you have given me , the love, the guidance, the confidence to dream and dare the world,, the looks, the personality, the strength to endure what life bestows on me. My darling Empress Mrs Kalyani Sadanand, you will always be alive in the hearts of the ppl you touched, friends and family remember you as this fun loving joyful friendly person , who always had something nice and witty to share”.