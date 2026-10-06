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Kunickaa Sadanand’s mother, Kalyani Sadanand, passes away at 83 in Goa

Actress Kunickaa Sadanand took to social media to share the sad news of her mother Kalyani Sadanand’s passing at the age of 83 in Goa, penning an emotional tribute honouring her memory.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 07:26 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 07:26 PM IST
Kunickaa Sadanand’s mother, Kalyani Sadanand, passes away at 83 in Goa
Image Credit: @iam_kunickaasadanand/instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Kunickaa Sadanand’s mother, Kalyani Sadanand, passes away at 83 in Goa
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