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Kusha Kapila calls viral photos with Samay Raina 'fake', recalls trauma after 2024 roast

Kusha revealed that she blocked both Samay Raina and Ashish Solanki after the incident and said recovering from the experience required therapy.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 11:55 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
Kusha Kapila calls viral photos with Samay Raina 'fake', recalls trauma after 2024 roast
Image Credit: Instagram

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