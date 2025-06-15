Kushal Tandon Confirms Split With Shivangi Joshi In Late-Night Post, Deletes It Later; Netizens Ask If He Was 'Drunk'

New Delhi: Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's fans received bad news in the early hours of Sunday. Actor Kushal Tandon shared on his Instagram that the duo have parted ways. In a late-night Instagram story, the actor revealed that they broke up five months ago.

Many social media users were upset with the timing of the post, especially as it came just before the grand premiere of her upcoming show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4.

The Instagram story was later deleted by the actor. The former couple have also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

"To all the people I love, jus wanted to say, me and Shivangi are not together any more, it's been 5 months so yes (sic)," the Instagram story read.

The news shocked fans, as Kushal and Shivangi began dating while filming their show Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.

The show premiered in July 2023 and went off-air in February 2024. In October last year, Kushal had confirmed his relationship with Shivangi and had also opened up about marriage plans. Speaking about his parents wanting him to get married, he had said, "Vaise dekha jaye toh kuch bhi ho sakta hai, kabhi bhi. But the best part is that the search for a suitable girl for me by my parents has stopped now."

The couple were quite public about their relationship, often sharing photographs and Instagram posts together.

In March this year, Shivangi had wished Kushal on his birthday with a heartfelt note:

"May this year bring you happiness, success, and everything your heart desires. Hope it’s filled with exciting opportunities, growth, and beautiful moments that make you truly smile...Wishing you everything good in life...Lots of love (sic)," she wrote.

The ex-couple also have an age gap of 13 years.

Netizens React:

A user asked, “Was he drunk yesterday night? #KushalTandon #ShivangiJoshi #Kushiv.”

Another commented, "JUST A DAY BEFORE THE PREMIERE OF HER NEW SHOW… YOU DECIDED TO DECLARE YOUR BREAKUP… SHAME ON YOU, MAN. HOW INSENSITIVE OF YOU… ALL FOR LIMELIGHT?"

Meanwhile, a third defended the actor: "The hate he's getting just for speaking up before her show is unfair. None of us know what really happened or what led him to take this big step. He didn’t disrespect her, yet people keep assuming things. Just stop."

Shivangi Joshi has not made any official statement on the matter yet. She is currently busy promoting her next show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, alongside Harshad Chopda. The show is all set to go on air on June 16, 2025.