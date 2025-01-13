Mumbai: Actors Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi are again in the spotlight as their alleged wedding pictures have gone viral on social media. The stunning photos, which show the duo dressed as bride and groom, have left fans excited and curious. However, a fact check reveals that these pictures are fake, and the couple is unmarried.

The viral images, although captivating, are digitally edited and not from an actual wedding. While the actors have been in a relationship for some time now, they are not planning to tie the knot anytime soon.

In October last year, Kushal Tandon confirmed his relationship with Shivangi Joshi in an interview with The Times of India. He admitted to being “in love” and shared that they are taking their relationship “very slow.” Addressing the topic of marriage, Kushal stated, “I am not getting married right now, but I am definitely in love. We are taking it very slowly. My mother desperately wants to see me married, and unka bas chale toh meri shadi aaj hi karwa de (If it were up to her, she’d get me married today itself).”

Despite the clarification, fans can’t stop gushing over how perfect Kushal and Shivangi look together in the viral photos. Many have even called them a “match made in heaven” and expressed their hope to see them as a real-life married couple soon.



Both Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi have made a significant mark in the television industry. Shivangi Joshi is known for her breakthrough role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she has also been a part of shows like Balika Vadhu 2 and Bekaboo. Kushal gained fame with Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and went on to star in Beyhadh, Bebaakee, and Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka, where he shared the screen with Shivangi Joshi.

While the viral pictures may have sparked excitement among fans, the couple has made no official announcement about marriage. For now, Kushal and Shivangi are focusing on their personal lives and flourishing careers. Fans will have to wait to see if the on-screen chemistry they share turns into a real-life love story that leads to the altar.