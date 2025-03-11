Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Indulge In PDA During Date Night

Los Angeles: Hollywood couple Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet seem to have had one hell of a weekend.

The two stepped out at the BNP Paribas Indian Wells Open in Indian Wells, California on Sunday, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Kylie Jenner, 27, rocking a red printed crop top look with black shades and Chalamet, 29, sporting a casual striped button-down shirt.

As per ‘People’, despite keeping their romance under wraps for the early part of their relationship, the couple didn’t hold back during their public outing. They were photographed grinning while watching the match, and the makeup mogul even reached over to tuck her hand into her man’s shirt.

The duo also held hands and Chalamet showed his enthusiasm for the match, cheering in the stands as they watched French player Ugo Humbert take on Holger Rune from Denmark.

Though she didn’t post any photos with Chalamet, the mother of two did snap a mirror selfie of her outfit, later posting the look on her Instagram Stories.

Jenner and Chalamet were first romantically linked in 2023, but have mostly kept their relationship private, choosing not to speak about it on Jenner’s family’s reality show, ‘The Kardashians’.

However, during this past awards season, Chalamet brought Jenner as his date to multiple shows, including the Oscars, where he was nominated for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. The couple kissed in the audience at the Dolby Theatre and also posed together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party after Chalamet lost the Best Actor award to Adrien Brody.

"She enjoys attending the events with him", a source told ‘People’ of her in January.

"She knows that his career is so important to him. She wants to be by his side for it all”, he source added.