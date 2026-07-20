Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet turn heads at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final

New Jersey: Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and actor Timothee Chalamet turned heads at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final as the couple shared affectionate moments while attending the title clash between Spain and Argentina at New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, according to E! News.
The couple arrived at the stadium hand-in-hand and were later spotted sharing a kiss inside their suite ahead of the much-anticipated final. Another moment from the event showed Chalamet smiling at Jenner as the two held hands while enjoying football's biggest spectacle.
Videos shared by fans on social media also captured the pair walking into the venue together before the start of the match.
For the star-studded event, Jenner opted for an all-black outfit featuring a long-sleeve top, cropped pants and matching sandals. Chalamet sported an Adidas ensemble comprising a blue long-sleeve shirt, black track pants and sneakers, according to E! News.
Apart from attending the final, Chalamet also played a ceremonial role at the event. Ahead of kickoff, the 'Dune' actor delivered the official match ball to the pitch. In a video shared by FOX Sports, he was seen emerging from the tunnel before placing the ball on a podium.
Spain went on to defeat defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the FIFA World Cup 2026 title.
The World Cup final also featured a star-studded halftime show with performances by Shakira, Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber.
Jenner and Chalamet's appearance at the final marked another public outing for the couple, who have frequently attended sporting events together. They were previously seen courtside at several New York Knicks games during the NBA season, celebrating the team's victories together, according to E! News.
Earlier this year, Chalamet publicly acknowledged Jenner during his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech after winning Best Actor.
"I'll just say thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much. Appreciate it," he had said, according to E! News.
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