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Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet turn heads at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final

The World Cup final also features a star-stud halftime show performance by Shakira, Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber.

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 01:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet turn heads at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final
Image Credit: Instagram

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Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet turn heads at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final
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