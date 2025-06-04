Kylie Jenner Candidly Shares Details About Her Breast Implants: ‘445cc, Silicone, Garth Fisher..!’

New Delhi: The Kardashians have long been associated with redefining global beauty standards—and it's no secret the sisters have opted for cosmetic enhancements over the years. Recently, Kylie Jenner opened up during a TikTok Live, confirming she had breast implants after being asked by a fan.

A fan, Rachel Leary, asked the billionaire in a now-viral TikTok clip: “You have got what I am looking for to have done, in terms of like, a boob job. It’s like the most perfect natural-looking boob job ever.”

She also praised the reality TV star for her transparency about cosmetic procedures, saying, “I feel like you’ve been quite open about having your boobs done. Can you just share what it is you have had?”

Kylie replied candidly: “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! Hope this helps lol.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that the procedure was performed by renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher.

Previously, on an episode of The Kardashians, the makeup mogul also opened up about getting a breast augmentation at age 19.

In a 2023 episode, Kylie shared: “I had beautiful breasts, like natural tits. Sat perfectly—just gorgeous. Like, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after having children. Obviously, I have a daughter, too; I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19."

The entrepreneur has also spoken about getting her lips done in the past: “Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up, I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute," she added.

Kylie is also currently grabbing headlines for her romance with actor Timothée Chalamet.