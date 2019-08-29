close

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's daughter says a new word everyday

Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner thinks her 18-month-old daughter Stormi is smart because she says something new every day.

Los Angeles: Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner thinks her 18-month-old daughter Stormi is smart because she says something new every day.

"She says a new word every day. This morning it was trampoline. I'm like, 'How do you know how to say trampoline? You're one and a half.' She's so smart," Kylie told "eonline.com".

She previously said that her "life didn't start" until she gave birth to her daughter.

"The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn't start until I had her. I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, 'Are you ready for this?' And I always knew I was ready but you don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child," Kylie said. 

"She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better," she added.

Kylie Jenner Travis Scott
