LA Wildfires: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Distribute Food And Supplies To Eaton Fire Victims At World Central Kitchen

California: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, California, to help distribute food and supplies to victims of the Eaton Fire on Friday.

The couple connected with the affected families and tried to support them emotionally after hearing about their tragic experience of the LA wildfires as per People.

Meghan and Harry thanked the first responders, including LA County firefighters and police. The Duke and Duchess later met with World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres at the food stations to praise relief teams.

As per People, the couple contributed monetary donations and plans to continue supporting recovery.

The Pasadena Mayor Victor Grodo praised the visit of the Duke-Duchess.

"They want to be as helpful as they can be ... we visited with some of the affected families in some of the burned-out areas in Pasadena and Altadena. They took the time to meet the people that are affected and spent time. They're just very caring people who are concerned for their friends and neighbours."

He noted that Meghan and Harry, whose Archewell Foundation has longstanding ties with World Central Kitchen, visited the center "anonymously". "No one knew they were serving food with masks."

Meanwhile, Hollywood has already felt the effects of the wildfires with several cancelled premieres and halted production on television shows. With evacuation in place, several celebrities felt grateful for the safety of their family and friends, however, they were left heartbroken after losing their houses in the fire. Mandy Moore to Paris Hilton, numerous film stars have lost their sweet home in the fire.

Pop star Britney Spears has shared an update with her fans and friends after evacuating her home due to the deadly wildfires that have been ravaging parts of Los Angeles this week.

Spears took to Instagram to reveal that she had been forced to leave her residence and was currently driving four hours to a hotel for safety.

In her post, the singer wrote, "I had to evacuate my home and I'm driving 4 hours to a hotel," while also expressing concern for her fellow Angelenos affected by the devastating fires.

She continued, "I pray you're all doing well and I send my love !!!" alongside a video of mini doll shoes.

At least 11 people have lost their lives in the wildfire crisis in Southern California, officials reported, according to a report by NBC News.

As per the New York Times, the firefighters have contained 3 per cent of the Eaton fire, near Altadena and Pasadena. It ranks in the top five most destructive fires in California's history.