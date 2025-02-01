Lady Gaga And Bruno Mars To Pay Tribute To LA Wildfire Victims At The Grammys

Singers Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will pay special tribute to those affected by the massive wildfires fires that recently hit Los Angeles at the upcoming edition of Grammy Awards.

On Friday, The Recording Academy announced the new performers, revealing that the "Die With a Smile" collaborators would dedicate their performance to Los Angeles, as per Variety.

The performance comes on the back of two Grammy nominations for their collaboration "Die With a Smile," including song of the year and best pop duo/group performance. The ballad, released in August 2024, was a runaway hit for the duo, becoming a streaming juggernaut and topping the Billboard Hot 100 at the top of the year.

Gaga made a special appearance last night at FireAid, held in Los Angeles to raise donations for wildfire relief. She closed out the evening with three songs, including "Shallow" and "Always Remember Us This Way," as well as a new song titled "All I Need Is Time" that she wrote with her fiance Michael Polansky specifically for the event.

"When I was thinking about what to sing tonight, I thought I'd do something hopeful for you, and I was thinking about my songs and nothing seemed quite right," she told the crowd.

"So me and my friend Michael, my fiance, my love, we wrote this song for you. It's just for tonight, it's just for you. I think we all need a lot of things right now, but I think something we also may need is time. Time is a healer," Gaga added.

Thousands of structures have burned to the ground, including the homes of celebrities who live in the L.A. area. Many celebrities, including Jeff Bridges, Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, and Billy Crystal, lost their homes in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.