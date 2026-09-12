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Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky welcome first child

Global pop star Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky have welcomed their first child together after keeping a low profile following the conclusion of her Mayhem Ball tour.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 02:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 02:13 PM IST
Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky welcome first child
Image Credit: Instagram

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