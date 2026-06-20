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Lagaan turns 25: Sachin Tendulkar recalls how son 'Arjun used to watch the film...'

As the film completes 25 years, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has shared his admiration for the cinematic masterpiece, praising its emotional storytelling.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 12:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 12:54 PM IST
Lagaan turns 25: Sachin Tendulkar recalls how son 'Arjun used to watch the film...'
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: File Photo

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