Lagaan turns 25: Sachin Tendulkar recalls how son 'Arjun used to watch the film...'

New Delhi: As Lagaan marks 25 years, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared his connection with the cinematic gem, lauding its heartfelt narrative and the way it seamlessly linked cricket with bravery and perseverance.
As the film completes 25 years, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has shared his admiration for the cinematic masterpiece, praising its emotional storytelling and the way it beautifully connected cricket with courage and resilience.
Recalling his personal bond with the film, Sachin shared how he and his family would watch Lagaan together and how the experience remained exciting even after multiple viewings. He also revealed his contribution during the making of the film, helping Ashutosh Gowariker capture the authentic sound of a cricket crowd.
“Movie launch hone ke 2 saal pehle, I think you had asked me ‘Jo ek crowd ka authentic aawaz hota hai woh Kahan milega?’ and I had said we're playing Australia in Mumbai. Wankhede stadium aake record karle, kyu nahi?” Sachin recalled.
The cricket icon also praised A R Rahman’s unforgettable soundtrack, highlighting how songs like “O Paalanhaare” continue to bring a sense of calm and positivity. He congratulated Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, and the entire team, expressing amazement at how quickly 25 years have passed since the film’s release.
Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and led by Aamir Khan, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, released in, 2001, remains one of the most celebrated achievements in Indian cinema. The epic period sports drama film set in 1893, follows the story of Bhuvan, a brave village farmer who accepts a high-stakes cricket challenge against British officers to save his village from oppressive taxes. With its gripping screenplay, unforgettable performances, underdog spirit, and A R Rahman’s iconic music, Lagaan continues to inspire audiences even decades after its release.
Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan, Lagaan went beyond being a sports drama to become a powerful story about unity, hope, and challenging the impossible. The film’s journey reached global heights when it earned a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards, becoming only the third Indian film to achieve the honour.
Featuring a talented ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Raghubir Yadav, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and several others, the film’s performances and Rahman’s timeless compositions became central to its enduring appeal.
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