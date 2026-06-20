Lagaan turns 25: Sachin Tendulkar recalls how son 'Arjun used to watch the film...'

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and led by Aamir Khan, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, released in, 2001, remains one of the most celebrated achievements in Indian cinema. The epic period sports drama film set in 1893, follows the story of Bhuvan, a brave village farmer who accepts a high-stakes cricket challenge against British officers to save his village from oppressive taxes. With its gripping screenplay, unforgettable performances, underdog spirit, and A R Rahman’s iconic music, Lagaan continues to inspire audiences even decades after its release.