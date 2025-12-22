Purba Medinipur: The Purba Medinipur police have arrested the alleged accused after actress Lagnajita Chakraborty alleged harassment during her performance at an event in Bengal.

SP of Purba Medinipur, Mithun De, called the incident "unfortunate" and said that they have arrested the alleged accused.

"This is an unfortunate incident. The moment we came to know about it, we immediately decided to arrest him. We had been carrying out raids because he was absconding. We arrested him today and will present him in court tomorrow. We will demand his remand so that we can carry out further investigations. We are in touch with the singer also.

"As per what the singer told us, we thought that the approach of the police station could have been better. A departmental enquiry has been initiated... The incident could have been handled in a better way," added Mithun De.

A controversy erupted in Kolkata after a renowned playback singer, Lagnajita Chakraborty, was allegedly heckled and physically harassed for performing a devotional song at a private function on Saturday.

While talking to ANI, Lagnajita Chakraborty alleged that a man charged towards her with the "intention to hit" her after she sang the devotional song 'Jago Maa' from the movie 'Devi Chowdhurani'.

While sharing the details of the incident, Lagnajita said, "So, I had started my show at around 7 in the evening, and my show was going absolutely okay, smooth like a show is supposed to go. At around 7.45, I was done singing seven songs, and I was going on to my eighth number of the list, and before going on to my eighth song, I was nearly interacting with my audience, like we generally do between two songs."

"So, this seventh song, which I was singing, is a song called Jago Maa, and it is a song from this movie, Devi Chowdhurani, which has been released this puja itself. While I was done singing this song, and was talking to the audience, we suddenly see a gentleman charging towards the stage, not walking, but running and charging towards the stage, and within a split second, he was up on the stage with us," added Lagnajita.

The alleged accused asked the singer to sing secular songs, as per Langajita.

"Mehboob Malik (alleged accused) had charged towards the stage with the intention of hitting me, in plain words, he wanted to beat me up, and even if the video is not accessible, there were teachers, students and guardians as the audience last evening, so they all saw it. When he got up on stage and was about to hit me, two or three people managed to pull him away from me."

"When he realised that, well, he really could not manage to beat me up, even after all this. While he was being pulled away from me, he shouted and said, 'Enough of your Jaago Ma, now sing something secular," added Langajita.

The case is currently under investigation.