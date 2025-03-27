Lakme Fashion Week 2025: Ananya Panday Turns Showstopper In Metallic Look For Anamika Khanna - Watch

Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday, on Wednesday, turned heads as she walked the ramp for designer Anamika Khanna's 'Silver Collar' collection on Day 1 of the 25th Lakme Fashion Week in collaboration with FDCI.

The actress, who looked stunning in a bold silver and electric blue outfit, spoke about her look, saying that the outfit made her "feel very strong."

While speaking to ANI, the actress said, "I'm wearing this silver metallic outfit. It has electric blue. I feel like I'm wearing armor, and I feel very strong in it."

The outfit featured intricate silver embellishments, a deep neckline, and striking blue detailing, which added a regal touch to her entire look. The actress paired it with statement silver arm cuffs.

When asked about fashion, Ananya said, "Fashion for me is fun. I mean, for me, fashion never really has any rules. I can only speak about myself, and the more I've grown in the industry, I've started having fun with fashion."

On walking for Anamika Khanna for the first time, the 'Call Me Bae' actress shared, "So it's my first time, I think, collaborating with Anamika Khanna, and she's one of my favorite designers whom I've looked up to. I've loved her work, and it's such a special time to be collaborating with her because I'm here at Lakme Fashion Week. This is my, I think, 14th Lakme Fashion Week, and it's very special this year. It's the 25th year of Lakme. It's just one year younger than me, and yeah, it's a great time to be collaborating with her because she's channeling Warrior Princess, and it's making me feel very powerful."

The runway show also featured other models wearing a mix of black and white outfits with metallic accents. Some models walked in structured white shirts with silver embroidery, paired with black trousers. Others wore dramatic black and white gowns with flowing silhouettes and bold designs.

The Lakme Fashion Week, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, will conclude on Sunday, March 30, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.