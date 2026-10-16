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  • /Lakme Fashion Week 2026: Ali Fazal honours Indian tradition, turns showstopper for designer Tarun Tahiliani

Lakme Fashion Week 2026: Ali Fazal honours Indian tradition, turns showstopper for designer Tarun Tahiliani

Lakme Fashion Week 2026: Speaking to reporters after the show, Ali Fazal expressed his happiness at wearing the designer's creations and praised the combination of elements in the ensemble.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 09:57 AM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 09:57 AM IST
Lakme Fashion Week 2026: Ali Fazal honours Indian tradition, turns showstopper for designer Tarun Tahiliani
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Lakme Fashion Week 2026: Ali Fazal honours Indian tradition, turns showstopper for designer Tarun Tahiliani
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