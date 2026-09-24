/Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 celeb darshan: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh to Ananya Panday bow before Bappa

Ganeshotsav 2026: Ganesh Chaturthi was marked this year on September 14, ushering in the 10-day-long festivity of Ganeshotsav. In Maharashtra, Ganeshotsav is a major festival and is celebrated with gusto across the nation. Devotees throng prominent Ganpati pandals, offer their prayers and seek Bappa's blessings. Many Bollywood stars visited one of the most revered Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal this year, bowing down before Ganpati Bappa. From Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan to Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty among many others.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan and their daughter Suhana Khan visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. The family was accompanied by Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani as they made their way through the crowded pandal and participated in the evening aarti.
Ranveer sought Lord Ganesha's blessings ahead of the second baby's arrival. Dressed in a white kurta, Ranveer was in-sync with the festive charm. He even greeted his fans who were excited to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, accompanied by his wife Maanayata Dutt, visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on the eighth day of the Ganesh Festival to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Dressed in an orange kurta, Sanjay Dutt offered prayers at the pandal alongside Maanayata, who wore a bright pink suit.
Kartik Aaryan visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai and sought blessings from Lord Ganesha shortly after receiving the National Film Award. During his visit, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actor brought along his National Film Award and placed it before Lalbaugcha Raja as he offered his prayers.
Ananya Panday with father Chunky Pandey visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raj pandal with her father, Chunky Panday, on September 22, 2026, to seek blessings from Lord. Both dressed in traditional ethnic wear, navigating the heavy festive crowd alongside their team.
Arpita Khan Sharma visited Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to offer prayers and seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Arpita was seen offering her respects at the iconic pandal, dressed in an elegant white floral-printed ethnic suit with intricate embroidery.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh offered prayers at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja this year. Genelia fully embraced the Maharashtrian festive spirit, looking regal in her purple traditional attire while Riteish perfectly complemented her look in traditional ethnic menswear.
Shilpa Shetty paid a visit to Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal recently to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings, and this time her sister Shamita also accompanied her.
Bollywood celebrities Sidharth Malhotra and Ektaa Kapoor paid a sacred visit to Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. The duo, who worked together on the upcoming film 'The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest', arrived together to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha a day before the grand trailer launch of their project.
Many celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Govinda, Sunita Ahuja, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Isha Malviya among others visited Bappa's divine Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and offered prayers.
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