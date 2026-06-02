Lalit Modi defends Sushmita Sen over 'gold digger' tag, says 'she has more diamonds than anybody'

New Delhi: A few years back businessman and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi's picture with Sushmita Sen literally broke the internet. Soon buzz around their affair and alleged link-up caught attention on social media, with fans speculating about the duo. However, it was a short tease and soon reports of them calling it quits surfaced online.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen's FIRST viral cryptic post after Lalit Modi announces 'love' for her - See inside

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. . In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

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Lalit Modi on dating Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi recently appeared on Humans of Bombay and looked back at their relationship. He quipped, "No, Sushmita was very special to me. She made me grow into a lot of things that I am today, and she was extremely special. She was very much part of my life at that time. It was just that the distances were too much for us."

“It was a very special relationship and I have the fondest memories with her. She's still a very dear friend of mine.” Adding more on Sushmita, he added, "She, as a single mother, has done a tremendous job in her life. I sit in amazement and look at her, how she grows. I just wish her all the best."

Lalit Modi on 'gold digger' tag

While fans were pleasantly surprised to know about their alleged link-up, haters trolled the actress by calling her a 'gold digger'. Shunning those accusation, Modi said, "Sushmita, please understand, is a very beautiful and a very well-to-do lady. Okay, I don't know anybody knows this if she has told this or not. She has more diamonds than anybody I know on the planet. And she earned it herself. And she had diamond stores. So, she's a very wealthy lady. She has done it all on her own. Okay, there wasn't a time I went out with Sushmita that I had to pay for anything. She paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend. Sushmita is a woman who is very proud, and I say this very happily. She is a remarkable and self-made lady."

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen BREAKS her silence on dating Lalit Modi, says 'NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…'

For the unversed, back in July 2022, ex-IPL Chairman Lalit Modi announced his love for Sushmita with a series of pictures from their holiday in London, Maldives and Sardinia, Italy. Modi recalled the incident and added that it was not planned. "I said I did it right there in front of her. She didn't think I would do i. By the time we landed, it had broken loose."

He stated, "We had a beautiful story. It's okay. I don't regret one minute."

Who is Lalit Modi?

Lalit Modi was the founder, chairman and league commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and ran the tournament for three years until 2010. He also served as the Chairman of the Champions League from 2008 till 2010 and was Vice President of the BCCI from 2005 till 2010.

Modi relocated to London in 2010, after the IPL controversy broke. The High Court of London cleared him of 'actionable misrepresentation' as alleged by former Indian model-turned-investor Gurpreet Gill Maag in a legal challenge.