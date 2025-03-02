Lara Dutta Embarks On A Spiritual Journey In Nepal, Visits Temples And Local Markets

Mumbai: Lara Dutta flew off to Nepal for some me time. The 'Chalo Dilli' actress took to her official IG and dropped a few snippets from her visit to the country which has been on her wishlist for a long time.

From temples to the local markets, Lara Dutta explored all sides of our neighboring country.

The first picture from the post shows her posing with a large bell, while in the second she can be seen sitting on the temple steps along with others. Following this, she posted a few sneak peeks of the local market. Next, she captured the beauty of the Nepal temples through her lens.

"A country that’s been on my wish list for a loooong time! There’s definitely a primordial energy in Nepal that’s palpable and pulsating!!", Lara Dutta captioned the post.

Earlier this week, Lara Dutta paid a visit to the Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling, a Tibetan Buddhist monastery.

Dropping a video of her religious visit on social media, Lara Dutta penned, "Had a bit of a surreal, almost transcendent experience at the Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling, Tibetan Buddhist monastery near Boudhanath. ( Setu Gompa)……"

The 'Partner' actress witnessed a special once-in-a-year prayer ceremony, conducted to clear obstacles in the monastery. She mentioned, "Was honoured to have an audience with Kyabgön Phakchok Rinpoche, the master of rituals at the monastery, and witness a special once in a year prayer ceremony conducted to clear obstacles."

Lara Dutta concluded, "My first visit to Nepal has been a mix of so many things and a deeply spiritual journey as well."

Prior to this, Lara Dutta also fulfilled her long-held dream on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. She celebrated the festival at the renowned Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal

Sharing a clip of her temple visit, Lara Dutta wrote on her Insta, “I have always wanted to spend one Mahashivratri at one of the sacred Shiva Kshetras and today that wish was fulfilled at Pashupatinath temple, Nepal. Blessed and grateful for the calling and the opportunity, and thankful for the small army of people that made this possible for me. Jai Bholenath!!!! #happymahashivratri.”

The post featured Lara Dutta entering the temple premises with her team, looking stunning in traditional attire.