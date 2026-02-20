Lara Dutta pens emotional post for mother on 80th birthday, says 'I’m still learning life lessons from her'

Mumbai: Actress Lara Dutta admitted that even at the age of 80, her mother continues to teach her some valuable life lessons.

In a heartfelt birthday post for her mommy dear, Lara shared that despite suffering from Alzheimer's and Dementia for some time now, her mother has no complaints about life.

"My (red heart emoji) is full!! My beautiful, gentle ( not so gentle when we were growing up!) mumma, turns 80 today!! She’s been living with Alzheimer’s and dementia for a while now but everyday I’m still learning life lessons from her…..(sic)", the 'Partner' actress wrote on her official Instagram handle.

Other than living life with gratitude, Lara confessed that her mother also taught her some valuable life lessons. Listing them in the caption, she went on to write, " never complain about life. Regardless of how a day is going….its a good day!

- Have faith

- When the music plays, always dance if you can, or at the very least, catch the beat!

- Smile and laugh your cares away ….."

Lara loves to include her InstaFam in her celebrations with her loved ones through her social media posts.

On February 16, she completed 15 years of marital bliss with her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi.

Marking the milestone, Lara revealed that even after such a long time, they continue to choose each other every single day.

The former Miss Universe added that her relationship with her husband is like that of fire and air. She keeps starting flames, while her husband is responsible for fanning them out.

The 'Andaaz' actress wished her hubby on their anniversary with the post that read, "15 years of Fire ( ME) + Air ( HIM) = me starting the flames, him fanning them ferociously … and somehow we haven’t burned the house down…….. yet!!! We’ve mastered the art of:

* Annoying each other professionally

* Fighting like it’s a sport

* Pretending we’re not competitive

* And still choosing each other every day. @mbhupathi".