Lara Dutta’s Daughter Saira Is Officially A Teenager; Actress Shares Adorable Birthday Post As She Enters Her Teen

Mumbai: Lara Dutta is celebrating a special milestone as her daughter, Saira, officially enters her teenage years. The former Miss Universe took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post dedicated to her “ray of pure light.”

Lara wrote, “The one where my daughter becomes a teenager!!! What an incredible journey to be on with this ray of pure light!!! No greater blessing in this world than to be your mum. Truly my Love & my Life.”

The post was accompanied by an adorable photo of Lara hugging Saira while Mahesh Bhupathi was standing along with his daughter and wife, who looked stunning in a blue gown. Fans couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance between the mother-daughter duo, with many commenting on how Saira has inherited her mother’s beauty and grace.

The comment section was flooded with wishes and compliments for Saira, with fans and celebrities alike sending their blessings for her new chapter. Many also praised Lara for being an inspiring mother, balancing her career and family with grace.

Saira, born to Lara Dutta and her husband, tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, has often stayed away from the limelight. However, this glimpse into her life has left fans in awe of how quickly time has flown by.

As Lara celebrates this beautiful moment, her post is a reminder of the special bond between a mother and her child—a connection that only grows stronger with time.