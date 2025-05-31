Lara Dutta’s Father, Retired Wing Commander LK Dutta, Dies At 84
Actress Lara Dutta’s father, Retired Wing Commander LK Dutta, has passed away at the age of 84. According to media reports, his funeral took place today, May 31, in Mumbai. While the cause of death remains unknown, a video shows the actress attending the funeral alongside her husband.
(This is a developing copy)
