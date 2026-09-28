/Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma recalls her musical bond with Bhupen Hazarika

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday paid tribute to legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary, recalling her enduring musical association with Assam’s iconic singer-composer Dr Bhupen Hazarika. In a post on X, CM Sarma highlighted Mangeshkar’s contribution to Assamese music and recalled that her first Assamese song, “Jonakore Rati, Asomire Maati”, was composed by Hazarika for the 1956 Assamese film 'Era Bator Xur'.