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Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma recalls her musical bond with Bhupen Hazarika

On Lata Mangeshkar’s birth anniversary, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to the legendary singer, recalling her enduring musical association with Dr Bhupen Hazarika and her contribution to Assamese music.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 01:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma recalls her musical bond with Bhupen Hazarika
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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma recalls her musical bond with Bhupen Hazarika
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