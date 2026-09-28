/Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: PM Modi, Poonam Dhillon, and more celebs remember legendary singer

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Lata Mangeshkar on her 97th birth anniversary with a post on X. "On this, her birth anniversary, I pay my humble respects to the revered Lata Didi, who illuminated the name of our nation across the world with her divine singing talent. She not only adorned and enriched Bharatvarsha with her melodious notes but also steadfastly encouraged every endeavour linked to the prosperity of the country." He added that her contribution to Indian music would be remembered by generations. "Her unparalleled contribution to the world of Indian music will remain memorable for ages to come," he wrote.
अपनी दिव्य गायन प्रतिभा से विश्व में देश का नाम रोशन करने वालीं आदरणीया लता दीदी को उनकी जयंती पर सादर नमन। उन्होंने भारतवर्ष को न केवल अपने सुमधुर सुरों से सजाया-संवारा, बल्कि देश की समृद्धि से जुड़ी हर पहल को भी सदैव प्रोत्साहित किया। भारतीय संगीत जगत में उनका अप्रतिम योगदान…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2026
Actor Poonam Dhillon also spoke about the late singer while attending 'Surila Safar-30: An Evening of Bollywood Melodies' at Tagore Theatre, in a conversation with IANS. She recalled her early years in the industry and said Lata Mangeshkar had sung in almost every film she worked on.
"Lata ji is very dear to all of us. Without her, the music of Hindi films would have been incomplete. It is a great thing that she is being honoured and remembered here. And that too in my lovely Tagore Theatre. It is a great joy for me," Poonam said.
The actor said she has a long association with the venue and has been coming there for concerts since childhood. "We used to come here for our concerts since childhood. It is a very special day for me," she added.
Poonam, who has acted in hundreds of films, spoke about how much Lata Mangeshkar's voice shaped her career. "I have done hundreds of films. Except for one or two films, she has sung in all of them. All of her songs are one of the best. They are very beautiful songs," she said.
The evening was dedicated to Bollywood's classic melodies and to the singer's lasting legacy.
Actor Jackie Shroff also marked the day on Instagram, sharing a collage of vintage photographs of the singer. "Lata ji always in our hearts (Red heart emoji)," he wrote.
Lata Mangeshkar is also fondly known as the 'Nightingale of India' and 'Swar Kokila. She passed away at the age of 92 on February 6, 2022, due to multiple organ failure after contracting COVID-19. Her death was seen as the end of an era in Indian music.
Over her career, Lata Mangeshkar worked with some of the country's finest composers, among them Naushad, SD Burman, RD Burman, Madan Mohan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal and AR Rahman. Songs such as 'Aayega Aanewala,' 'Lag Jaa Gale,' 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya,' and 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' remain among the most cherished in Indian music.
Her work was recognised with the country's top honours. She received the Padma Bhushan in 1969, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989, the Padma Vibhushan in 1999, and the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 2001.
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