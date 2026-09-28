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Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: PM Modi, Poonam Dhillon, and more celebs remember legendary singer

On Lata Mangeshkar’s 97th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Poonam Dhillon and Jackie Shroff paid tribute to the legendary singer, recalling her lasting contribution to Indian music. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 01:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: PM Modi, Poonam Dhillon, and more celebs remember legendary singer

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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