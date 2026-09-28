/Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: PM Modi, Poonam Dhillon, and more celebs remember legendary singer

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Lata Mangeshkar on her 97th birth anniversary with a post on X. "On this, her birth anniversary, I pay my humble respects to the revered Lata Didi, who illuminated the name of our nation across the world with her divine singing talent. She not only adorned and enriched Bharatvarsha with her melodious notes but also steadfastly encouraged every endeavour linked to the prosperity of the country." He added that her contribution to Indian music would be remembered by generations. "Her unparalleled contribution to the world of Indian music will remain memorable for ages to come," he wrote.