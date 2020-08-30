हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lata Mangeshkar's building sealed by BMC amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, singer safe

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar's residential building Prabhukunj was sealed on Saturday (August 29) by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as a precautionary measure after some people living in the building were found coronavirus COVID-19 positive a few days ago.

Lata Mangeshkar&#039;s building sealed by BMC amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, singer safe

The family of the legendary playback singer released an official statement on Saturday, saying, "We have been inundated by calls all evening enquiring whether Prabhukunj is sealed. The Building Society and the BMC have sealed it from the onset of the epidemic as we have senior citizens at home and in the building, and it is mandatory to take these precautions. Even our usual festive Ganesha celebrations were a simple familial one this time, to cooperate and support social distancing."

"Please do not react to any hearsay on the health of our family members, especially. We, as a building society in unison, are taking utmost caution, care and co-operating to ensure the well-being and safety of all the senior citizens especially, and all the other residing members as well. By God's grace and the wishes of so many, the family is safe!," added the statement.

The 90-year-old Mangeshkar lives in Prabhukunj with her family. The building is located in South Mumbai's Chamballa Hill, Pedder Road.

