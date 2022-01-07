Late Irrfan listened to THIS timeless Bollywood song during his cancer treatment

New Delhi: The late legendary actor Irrfan Khan left this world for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020. He was rushed to Kokilaben hospital due to colon infection a day before. The actor par excellence battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour for two long years and had shared the news of his illness first on social media.

His absence has created a void that can never be filled. Remembering the icon on his birth anniversary, let's go down memory lane. Did you know that during his cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan listened to a timeless Bollywood song.

Actress Lisa Ray, who is a cancer warrior herself, mourned Irrfan's death and also revealed that he used to listen to the popular Hindi film song 'Lag Ja Gale' during his cancer treatment.

Back then, she tweeted: Very sad to hear of Irrfan Khan’s passing. An artist who set new standards in cinema in India and aboard. ‘Lag jaa gale ki phir yeh haseen raat ho na ho, shayad phir is janam mein, mulakat ho na ho’ is the song he listened to during his cancer treatment and a reminder for us all.

The iconic song from 'Woh Kaun Thi' starring Manoj Kumar and Sadhna has been sung by the Nightingale of India - Lata Mangeshkar.

Irrfan Khan's untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the nation. PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other political leaders mourned his death and offered condolences to family and friends in this hour of grief.

Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan Khan.

We miss you, Irrfan!