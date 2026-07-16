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  • /Late singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shares unseen pics, says, 'Everywhere I look I see'

Late singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shares unseen pics, says, 'Everywhere I look I see'

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92 in Mumbai. She sung the most iconic songs which includes 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', 'Dum Maro Dum', 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko' and many more.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 01:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Late singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shares unseen pics, says, 'Everywhere I look I see'
Image Credit: Instagram

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