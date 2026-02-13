Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleLawrence Bishnoi gang issues fresh threat to Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty, warns of killing ‘entire staff’ if demands not met
RANVEER SINGH

Lawrence Bishnoi gang issues fresh threat to Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty, warns of killing ‘entire staff’ if demands not met

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has issued a direct threat to actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, following their recent police complaints. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 12:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Lawrence Bishnoi gang issues fresh threat to Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty, warns of killing ‘entire staff’ if demands not met(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Following the recent firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence and threat messages sent to actor Ranveer Singh, a man claiming to be Harry Boxer from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has released a fresh audio message issuing renewed threats.

According to a report by India Today, the audio clip warns that the “entire staff” of both Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty would be killed if the demands made by the sender are not met.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

(This is a developing story)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

