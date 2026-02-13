Lawrence Bishnoi gang issues fresh threat to Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty, warns of killing ‘entire staff’ if demands not met

New Delhi: Following the recent firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence and threat messages sent to actor Ranveer Singh, a man claiming to be Harry Boxer from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has released a fresh audio message issuing renewed threats.

According to a report by India Today, the audio clip warns that the “entire staff” of both Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty would be killed if the demands made by the sender are not met.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(This is a developing story)