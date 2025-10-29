Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Linked To Two Attacks in Canada - Businessman Killed, Shots Fired At Singer Channi Nattan’s Home

New Delhi: The Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Wednesday claimed responsibility for two shocking incidents in Canada — the killing of Indian-origin businessman Darshan Singh Sahsi and a shooting outside Punjabi singer Channi Nattan’s residence.

The attacks were allegedly carried out over Nattan’s reported links with fellow singer Sardar Singh Khera.

Following the incidents, Canada-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility in a Facebook post.



Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: CBI Arrests Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Key Aide Lakhvinder Kumar After US Deportation

Indian-origin businessman shot dead in Abbotsford

According to The Vancouver Sun, 68-year-old businessman Darshan Singh Sahsi was shot dead on Monday morning in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

In his social media post, Goldy Dhillon claimed that he killed Sahsi over alleged involvement in the drug trade and for refusing to give the gang money. The Punjabi-Canadian businessman was murdered outside his home on the morning of October 27.

Dhillon alleged that Sahsi had stopped responding to their calls and eventually blocked their number, after which the gang decided to kill him.

Sahsi, a native of Rajgarh village in Punjab’s Ludhiana district, moved to Canada in 1991. He initially worked odd jobs before buying stakes in a struggling textile recycling unit, Canam International, which he later transformed into a global company. He served as the president of Canam International, a well-known textile recycling firm.

Authorities in both India and Canada are currently investigating the matter and verifying the claims made in connection with the incident.

Bishnoi Gang Claims Attack on Singer Channi Nattan

In a separate incident, shots were fired outside the residence of Punjabi singer Channi Nattan in Canada. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, citing Nattan’s growing closeness with fellow singer Sardar Khera as the motive.

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting, though no injuries were reported.

This is not the first time Punjabi singers have been targeted. Earlier this year, in February 2024, shots were fired at singer Prem Dhillon’s residence, followed by similar attacks on singers AP Dhillon and Gippy Grewal in Vancouver.