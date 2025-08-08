Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Warns Kapil Sharma Of Another 'Attack' In Mumbai; Comedian To Get Protection From Police

New Delhi: Kapil Sharma’s café in Canada was once again targeted on Thursday, marking the second attack in a month.

Goldy Dhillon, affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has allegedly claimed responsibility for the latest firing through a Facebook post.

According to a TOI report, around 9-10 shots were fired, with at least six bullets hitting the walls and windows. No injuries were reported. Police were alerted after neighbours heard the gunshots.

A social media post, which remains unverified, read: "JAI SHRI RAM, Satshriakal ram sare bhaiyo ko. Aaj jo y Kapil Sharma ke Kap’s Café... Surrey mein firing hui, iski zimmedari Goldy Dhillon, Lawrence Bishnoi gang lete hain. Isko humne call ki thi, isne ring nahi suni, toh karwai karni padi. Ab bhi ring na suni toh next karwai jaldi hi Mumbai mein karenge."

(Loose translation: We take responsibility for the firing in Surrey. We had called him, but he did not answer, so we had to take action. If he still does not respond, the next action will be in Mumbai.)

This incident comes less than a month after a similar attack on July 10, 2025, at the same location.

Surrey Police Service (SPS) confirmed in a statement: "SPS officers are investigating a shots-fired incident at a Newton neighbourhood business that occurred early this morning. At approximately 4:40 am on August 7, 2025, SPS Frontline officers responded to reports of shots fired outside a business in the 8400 block of 120 Street. Numerous SPS and Delta Police Department units responded. It appears multiple shots caused damage to the windows and building."

Earlier this month, around nine shots were fired at the comedian’s café, with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative and Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi claiming responsibility for that attack.

Kapil Sharma to Get Mumbai Police Protection

Following the latest firing, Kapil Sharma may soon receive security from the Mumbai Police. According to reports, the police are on alert and currently assessing threats to the actor’s life.

An IANS report stated that after this incident, the Crime Branch will question Kapil Sharma again, including inquiries related to the social media claim. Investigators are also looking into whether individuals associated with the gang have conducted any reconnaissance near Sharma’s residence or shooting sets.