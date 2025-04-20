New Delhi: Television actor Abhinav Shukla has reportedly received a death threat from a social media user claiming to be a member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threat comes amid a growing online feud involving rapper and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz.

For those who are unaware, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is the same group from which actor Salman Khan revealed receiving death threats over the killing of a blackbuck in Jaipur.

Recently, a user sent a similar threat to actor Abhinav Shukla, warning of an attack on his residence.

Abhinav, husband of Indian actress Rubina Dilaik, took to X (previously Twitter) to share a screenshot of the message.

The user, who went by the name Ankush Gupta, sent an abusive message to the actor in his Instagram DM. "Lawrence Bishnoi ka banda hoon. Tera address pata hai mere ko, aa jau kya Salman Khan ek ghar pe goli maara tha vaise tere bhi ghar aa kar goli maarunga ak47 se," a part of the message read.

The message went on to threaten Shukla’s family and security personnel, claiming knowledge of the actor’s daily routine. The sender concluded with a final warning, writing: "Last warning de raha hoon, Asim ko galat bolne ke Pehle tera naam par aa jayega thik hai. Lawrence Bishnoi jindabad, Lawrence Bishnoi bhai asim ke sath hai"

The Silsila actor tagging the Punjab Police on X, wrote, "DEATH THREATS to my family! @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd @DgpChdPolice @ChdPol. Person seems to be from Chandigarh / Mohali. Please act firmly & promptly. To anyone who recognises the person plz report to @DGPPunjabPolice."

Abhinav also highlighted a series of hate messages and abusive comments aimed at both him and Rubina, allegedly from fans of Asim Riaz.

For those unversed, Asim and Rubina were panelists on the fitness reality show, 'Battleground'. The duo had frequent altercations on the show, particularly due to Asim's aggressive conduct.

Meanwhile, Asim has now been removed from the show following another heated exchange. In contrast, Asim posted a cryptic tweet on Sunday claiming, “I kicked the script,” suggesting he left the show on his own terms.