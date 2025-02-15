Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs And Jay-Z Over Rape Allegations Dropped

Washington: Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z are no longer facing a lawsuit accusing them of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000, according to a court document filed on Friday in New York federal court, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

A lawyer for the anonymous accuser asked to dismiss the complaint "with prejudice," which means it cannot be refiled. No further information was provided.

In a statement posted to X, Jay-Z, also known as Shawn Carter posted a statement on X, calling the allegations "frivolous, fictitious and appalling."

He added, "This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims," as per the outlet.

Combs, in a statement, called the dismissal "yet another confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts." He said accusers have been "hiding behind anonymity," represented by an "attorney more focused on media headlines than legal merit" and that he expects other lawsuits to be dismissed, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Tony Buzbee, a lawyer for the Jane Doe accuser, declined to comment.

The complaint, first filed in October in New York federal court against Combs and later amended to add Carter, revolved around claims that rap moguls raped an underage woman at a house party after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. The Jane Doe accuser was represented by Buzbee, who's filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of accusers advancing sexual assault claims against Combs.

Jay-Z was accused of allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The allegations surfaced in a civil lawsuit filed in December 2024 in New York federal court by attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of an accuser Jane Doe. Jay-Z has strongly denied the claims, labelling them a "blackmail attempt."

The lawsuit alleges that Combs and Carter drugged and assaulted the victim during an afterparty following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. The plaintiff claims she was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement and given a drink that made her feel "woozy" and "lightheaded" before the assault occurred.

"Another celebrity stood by and watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor. Many others were present at the afterparty, but did nothing to stop the assault," read the lawsuit.

Jay-Z responded with a statement, dismissing the lawsuit as an attempt to extort money. He described Buzbee as a "fraud" and a "deplorable human" who exploits victims for personal gain. He vowed not to settle the case, promising to expose the lawyer in a "very public fashion."

Carter, in his X post, called Buzbee a "1-800 lawyer" who "gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe." He called for courts to "protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence."

In December, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres dismissed Carter's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, allowing Jane Doe to proceed anonymously, with the condition that she may be required to reveal her identity if the case continues. She also denounced what she described as "combative motions" and "inflammatory language" from Alex Spiro, a lawyer representing Carter, in court filings, according to The Hollywood Reporter.