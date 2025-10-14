Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2971840https://zeenews.india.com/people/leaked-shirtless-yashs-smoking-scene-bts-from-toxic-hits-viral-button-2971840.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
YASH

Leaked: Shirtless Yash's Smoking Scene BTS From 'Toxic' Hits Viral Button

Yash In Toxic: 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups' is a period gangster drama featuring Yash in the lead role. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2025, 12:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Leaked: Shirtless Yash's Smoking Scene BTS From 'Toxic' Hits Viral Button Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Pan-India star Yash is busy shooting for his next titled 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' and his fans are super excited to know details about the movie which have been kept under wraps. 'Toxic' is being helmed by Geetu Mohandas and recently a clipping from the sets of the film went viral on social media, showing Yash smoking cigeratte.

Yash's Viral 'Toxic' Scene

In what is being said a leaked video from 'Toxic' sets, a 'shirtless' Yash can be seen smoking a cigarette wearing a blue jeans. The actor can be seen flaunting his washboard abs. Take a look here:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Toxic Cast, Release Date

'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups' is a period gangster drama featuring Yash in the lead role. Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Stutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair will be seen in prominent roles. 'Toxic' is reportedly set to open in cinemas on March 19, 2026.” after getting postponed due to delay in production.

On the work front, Yash also has Nitesh Tiwari's epic 2-part mythological drama 'Ramayana' in which he will be seen playing Ravana. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana while Sunny Deol will be seen playing Lord Hanuman.

Ramayana's first part will release on Diwali 2026.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh