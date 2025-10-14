New Delhi: Popular Pan-India star Yash is busy shooting for his next titled 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' and his fans are super excited to know details about the movie which have been kept under wraps. 'Toxic' is being helmed by Geetu Mohandas and recently a clipping from the sets of the film went viral on social media, showing Yash smoking cigeratte.

Yash's Viral 'Toxic' Scene

In what is being said a leaked video from 'Toxic' sets, a 'shirtless' Yash can be seen smoking a cigarette wearing a blue jeans. The actor can be seen flaunting his washboard abs. Take a look here:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

— Yash's upcoming film is titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and its release date is March 19, 2026.



Superstar Yash has a huge fan following, are you also a fan of Yash?#ToxicTheMovie pic.twitter.com/0xhhXmtd8y pic.twitter.com/Nl4Dgh9cmB — Prathviraj Chauhan (@imchauhan99_) October 13, 2025

Toxic Cast, Release Date

'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups' is a period gangster drama featuring Yash in the lead role. Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Stutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair will be seen in prominent roles. 'Toxic' is reportedly set to open in cinemas on March 19, 2026.” after getting postponed due to delay in production.

On the work front, Yash also has Nitesh Tiwari's epic 2-part mythological drama 'Ramayana' in which he will be seen playing Ravana. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana while Sunny Deol will be seen playing Lord Hanuman.

Ramayana's first part will release on Diwali 2026.