/‘Leaving a city with a heavy heart’: Harsh Gujral shares emotional note after Khatron Ke Khiladi finale

Comedian and entertainer Harsh Gujral has said goodbye to Khatron Ke Khiladi on an emotional note, reflecting on his journey on the show, his bond with fellow contestants and the special relationship he shares with host Rohit Shetty.
After completing the finale, Harsh is now flying back to Delhi and will continue with his shows. While he has spent the last 10 years travelling from one city to another for work, performing more than 4,000 shows and appearing on several television shows, he admitted that leaving the Khatron Ke Khiladi set has been an unexpectedly emotional experience.
He took to social media to share what he felt. Here's what he wrote:
"In the last 10 years, I've done more than 4000 shows, been a part of so many TV shows, stood on stage countless times and faced the camera more times than I can remember.
But you… you were the best out of the lot.
Aaj Khatron Ke Khiladi ka finale karke Delhi ke liye fly kar raha hoon, and for the first time, I'm leaving a city with a heavy heart. Main toh roz ek naye sheher mein hota hoon, but this show has given me something that I know I'll carry with me forever.
Friends. Brothers. Mentors. Memories. And so much more.
Kabhi nahi socha tha ki ek show meri life ka itna special part ban jayega.
And that one line from the channel
'Ya toh apne jaisa dhoondh ke de, warna tu chal agle season mein.'
will always make me proud whenever I look back at this journey.
And to the one very special person in my life, Rohit Shetty Sir
Thank you for everything. Aapke jaisa sirf 1% bhi ban gaya, toh samajhunga jeevan safal ho gaya. The way you lead, care for and stand by your Khiladis is something I'll always admire.
Thank you for believing in me, guiding me, pushing me and making this journey so special.
With lots of love and respect, always.
Harsh Gujral
To all my Khiladis, this one will always be special. "
The note makes one thing clear: for Harsh, Khatron Ke Khiladi was never just another television project. He took on tough stunts. He made new friends. He built strong relationships with the people he competed alongside. And he's leaving with memories and bonds he says he'll always cherish.
Travel is nothing new to him, since he's constantly on the move for work. But saying goodbye to this city and the people he met here felt different. His words point to a real connection with the show, his fellow contestants and the team behind it.
Harsh saved some of his warmest words for host Rohit Shetty, whom he called an important person in his journey. He thanked the filmmaker for believing in him, guiding him and pushing him throughout his time on the show.
He also spoke of his admiration for the way Rohit leads and looks after the contestants. Becoming even one per cent like him, Harsh said, would make him feel his life had been a success.
Harsh also made headlines recently when Rohit Shetty offered him a pivotal role in one of his upcoming films. Details of the project are still under wraps. Fans, though, may not have long to wait before seeing him on the big screen.
For now, as he returns to Delhi after completing the Khatron Ke Khiladi finale, Harsh is set to continue his live shows while carrying the memories and friendships he made during his journey on the show.
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