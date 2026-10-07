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‘Leaving a city with a heavy heart’: Harsh Gujral shares emotional note after Khatron Ke Khiladi finale

Harsh Gujral bids farewell to Khatron Ke Khiladi on an emotional note, calling his journey on the show one of the most special experiences of his life. He also thanked Rohit Shetty and his fellow contestants for the memories, friendships and support he received during the show.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 05:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
‘Leaving a city with a heavy heart’: Harsh Gujral shares emotional note after Khatron Ke Khiladi finale
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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‘Leaving a city with a heavy heart’: Harsh Gujral shares emotional note after Khatron Ke Khiladi finale
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