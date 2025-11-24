Legend Of Legends: Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Karan Johar Confirms In An Emotional Note, 'End Of An ERA'

Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89. His last rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, where colleagues, friends, and admirers gathered to bid farewell to one of Indian cinema’s most enduring stars. An ambulance was spotted earlier in the day outside his home, signalling a moment the industry had long feared but wasn't prepared for.

Karan Johar’s Heartfelt Tribute

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram to express the collective grief of the industry, calling Dharmendra’s passing “the end of an ERA.” He wrote, “A massive megastar… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence… he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema.” His message echoed the sentiment of millions who grew up watching Dharmendra redefine stardom.

A Final Goodbye Surrounded by Stars

Several celebrities, filmmakers, and colleagues arrived at the crematorium to pay their respects. The atmosphere was sombre yet reverent, reflecting the immense influence Dharmendra had on Hindi cinema across generations.

His Last Roles and Upcoming Film

Dharmendra was last seen in the 2024 film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He was set to appear next in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, featuring Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat, which is scheduled for release on December 25. The project now carries an emotional weight as one of the final films of the legendary actor.

A Career That Defined Indian Cinema

Over a span of more than 60 years and 300 films, Dharmendra became synonymous with mainstream Hindi cinema. Universally regarded as one of the most handsome and successful leading men in Bollywood history, he holds the record for starring in the highest number of hit films in Hindi cinema. His contribution was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

From a Promising Young Actor to an Unstoppable Star

Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere and quickly gained popularity in the mid-1960s with films like Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, and Aaye Din Bahar Ke. His stardom soared through the late 1960s, 70s, and 80s with blockbusters such as Ankhen, Shikar, Jeevan Mrityu, Seeta Aur Geeta, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and the timeless classic Sholay.

An Unmatched Filmography of Hits

His list of iconic films spans genres and decades: Pratiggya, Charas, Dharam Veer, Chacha Bhatija, Ghulami, Hukumat, Aag Hi Aag, The Burning Train, Chupke Chupke, Dillagi, Naya Zamana, Samadhi, Resham Ki Dori, Bandini, Haqeeqat, and many more. Few stars have ever commanded such consistent box-office success.

A Respected Character Actor in Later Years

In the late 1990s and 2000s, Dharmendra transitioned into impactful character roles, appearing in acclaimed films like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Life in a... Metro, Apne, Johnny Gaddaar, the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

A Legacy Carved in Cinematic History

Dharmendra wasn’t just an actor—he was a phenomenon. His charm, versatility, action-hero aura, romantic intensity, and relatable warmth made him one of the biggest cultural icons of Indian cinema. His legacy lives on not just through his iconic roles, but through the generations of actors and filmmakers he inspired.