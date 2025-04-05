Advertisement
MANOJ KUMAR DEATH

Legendary Actor Manoj Kumar, 'Bharat Kumar' Of Indian Cinema, Cremated With Full State Honours

Manoj Kumar, the iconic "Bharat Kumar" known for his patriotic roles in Indian cinema, was cremated with full state honours and a three-gun salute, with tributes pouring in from political leaders and the film industry.

Apr 05, 2025
Legendary Actor Manoj Kumar, 'Bharat Kumar' Of Indian Cinema, Cremated With Full State Honours

New Delhi: Renowned actor Manoj Kumar, immortalized as 'Bharat Kumar' for his portrayals of patriotic heroes in iconic films like Upkar and Kranti, was cremated with full state honours and a three-gun salute on Saturday. The ceremony, held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Juhu, Mumbai, marked a poignant farewell to the legendary figure who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

The 87-year-old Padma Shri awardee, who passed away on April 4 due to age-related complications, was given a fitting tribute that celebrated the immense legacy he leaves behind. His coffin, draped with the tricolour national flag, symbolized his lifelong dedication to patriotism through his craft.

Family, friends, and several prominent figures from the film industry gathered to pay their respects. Among the attendees were megastar Amitabh Bachchan and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who were joined by other luminaries such as Abhishek Bachchan, Arbaaz Khan, Subhash Ghai, Anu Malik, Zayed Khan, Prem Chopra, and Rajpal Yadav.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The final rites, which began at 11:30 AM, saw Kumar’s two sons, Vishal and Kunal, light the funeral pyre of their father, who had passed away at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. The ambulance carrying his body was adorned with garlands in the colours of the national flag, a tribute to his patriotic legacy on screen.

Kumar’s death has sent ripples of sorrow across India, with tributes pouring in from all corners of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep respect for the actor, hailing him as an "icon of Indian cinema" whose films inspired generations with their nationalistic fervour. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and other dignitaries also paid their heartfelt condolences, acknowledging Kumar’s unmatched contribution to India’s cinematic and cultural heritage.

