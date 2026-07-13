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Legendary composer Pyarelal’s wife Sunila Sharma passes away at 78

Legendary music composer Pyarelal is mourning the loss of his wife, Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, who passed away peacefully at the age of 78. The family announced the heartbreaking news through an emotional social media post and shared details of her funeral.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 10:20 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 10:20 AM IST
Legendary composer Pyarelal’s wife Sunila Sharma passes away at 78
Image Credit: Priyanka Mitra, Instagram

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