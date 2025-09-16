Legendary Hollywood Icon And Oscar-Winning Actor-Director Robert Redford Passes Away At 89

Los Angeles: Legendary actor-director Robert Redford, best known for films like 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid', 'The Sting', 'All the President's Men' and 'Ordinary People', has passed away at the age of 89.

Cindi Berger, the chief executive of the publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK, shared the news in a statement to the New York Times, Variety reported.

As per Berger, Redford had died in his sleep early Tuesday morning at his home in Utah.

Robert was last seen in 'Avengers: Endgame' in which he reprised his role as Secretary Alexander Pierce and joined several other Marvel vets such as Michael Douglas and Tilda Swinton.

Redford had starring roles in "A Walk in the Woods," which became a breakout indie hit, while 2018's "The Old Man & the Gun" drew positive reviews. He also served as executive producer on numerous television projects, most recently for AMC thriller "Dark Winds."

Starting in 1959, Redford traded his time between television, appearing in such shows as "Perry Mason," "Playhouse 90," "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" and "The Twilight Zone," and acting on the New York stage, in such productions as "Tall Story," his theatrical debut, and Neil Simon's "Barefoot in the Park" (1963), reprising the latter role in the 1967 Hollywood version opposite Jane Fonda, as per Variety.

He made his feature film debut in the 1962 drama War Hunt, appearing alongside another young actor, Sydney Pollack, who would go on to direct Redford in seven films, including The Electric Horseman and the Academy Award-winning Out of Africa.

After co-starring in two films with Natalie Wood -- "Inside Daisy Clover" (1965), a lurid tale of the Hollywood starmaking machinery, and "This Property Is Condemned" (1966), his first collaboration with director Pollack -- Redford's breakthrough role was as the Sundance Kid to Paul Newman's Butch Cassidy in what would become the top-grossing film of 1969.

In 1972, "The Hot Rock" and "The Candidate" both provided solid roles before a string of films that made him a superstar.

As per People, Robert and ex-wife Lola Van Wagenen had four children together: Scott (who died just two months after his birth in 1959 from sudden infant death syndrome), Shauna, James and Amy. Redford also lost his mother after a difficult pregnancy when Redford was a teen.

Robert married Sibylle Szaggars Redford in 2009.