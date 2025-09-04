Legendary Italian Designer Giorgio Armani Passes Away At 91

New Delhi: Legendary Italian designer Giorgio Armani has passed away at the age of 91, his company confirmed via an official social media announcement.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern fashion, Giorgio Armani redefined men’s and women’s tailoring with his signature minimalist elegance.

Armani Group Announces the Passing

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Armani Group expressed their condolences, stating, "With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani."

They added that Mr. Armani passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. Until his last days, he remained dedicated to the company, its collections, and ongoing projects.

Over more than fifty years, Giorgio Armani crafted a distinctive vision that went beyond fashion, consistently anticipating trends with exceptional insight. As the official statement reflected, “Over the years, Giorgio Armani has crafted a vision that expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and pragmatism. He has been driven by relentless curiosity and a deep attention to the present and to people. Along this journey, he established an open dialogue with the public, becoming a beloved and respected figure for his ability to connect with everyone. Always mindful of the needs of the community, he has been active on many fronts, especially in support of his beloved Milan.”

“Giorgio Armani is a company with fifty years of history, built with emotion and patience. Giorgio Armani always made independence – of thought and action – his hallmark. The company is, now and always, a reflection of this spirit. His family and employees will carry the Group forward in respect and continuity of these values,” the statement continued.

Funeral Arrangements

As stated in the official announcement, the burning room for public respect will be open from Saturday, September 6, to Sunday, September 7, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., at Via Bergognone 59, Milan, near Armani/Teatro. In accordance with Mr. Armani’s wishes, the funeral service will be a private affair.

Contributions Beyond Fashion

Giorgio Armani also designed stage outfits for Lady Gaga and costumes for notable films, including American Gigolo and The Wolf of Wall Street, showcasing his versatility and creative influence across various art forms.