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  • /Legendary Marathi theatre director-actress Vijaya Mehta dies at 91, Anupam Kher pays emotional tribute

Legendary Marathi theatre director-actress Vijaya Mehta dies at 91, Anupam Kher pays emotional tribute

Vijaya Mehta death: She was one of the founding members of Mumbai's Rangayan theatre group, alongside renowned playwright Vijay Tendulkar and veteran actors Arvind Deshpande and Shreeram Lagoo.

Published: Jul 01, 2026, 09:46 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 09:46 AM IST
Legendary Marathi theatre director-actress Vijaya Mehta dies at 91, Anupam Kher pays emotional tribute
Image Credit: X/@ShelarAshish

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Legendary Marathi theatre director-actress Vijaya Mehta dies at 91, Anupam Kher pays emotional tribute
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