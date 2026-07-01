/Legendary Marathi theatre director-actress Vijaya Mehta dies at 91, Anupam Kher pays emotional tribute

"VIJAYA MEHTA- THE ICONIC LEGEND! Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of #VijayaMehta. One of the finest theatre minds India has ever produced, an exceptional filmmaker, and above all, a remarkable human being. I had the privilege of working with Vijaya Bai in Rao Saheb and Pestonjee. I had already done a few films by then and thought I understood something about acting. But every rehearsal with her reminded me how vast the ocean of this craft really is. In front of her wisdom, her understanding of human behaviour, and her extraordinary sensitivity, I happily became a student again," Kher wrote.