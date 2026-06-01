Legendary Playback singer Suman Kalyanpur laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai

Mumbai: Legendary playback singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Suman Kalyanpur was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai, marking a solemn farewell to one of Indian music's most celebrated voices.

The last rites of the iconic singer, who passed away at the age of 89, were performed at the Santacruz (Pawan Hans) crematorium.

The Maharashtra government ordered that her funeral be conducted with full state honours in recognition of her extraordinary contribution to Indian music and cinema.

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During the funeral procession, mourners gathered to pay floral tributes to the veteran singer, whose voice defined an era of Indian playback music.

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Condolences poured in from across the country following her demise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over her passing and remembered her for her "melodious voice and soulful renditions."

Union ministers, political leaders, and members of the cultural fraternity also paid tribute, acknowledging her enduring contribution to Indian cinema and music.

Kalyanpur had a remarkable career spanning more than three decades, remaining active from 1954 to 1988.

Over the course of her journey, she established herself as one of the most respected playback singers in the country. Her versatility allowed her to lend her voice to songs in multiple languages.

Known for her sweet and classically trained voice, Kalyanpur collaborated with some of India's greatest names, including Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh, and Hemant Kumar.

Her catalogue includes several evergreen classics that continue to resonate with audiences across generations.

Among her most celebrated songs are "Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche" from Brahmachari (1968), "Na Tum Hamen Jano" from Baat Ek Raat Ki (1962), "Na Na Karte Pyar" from Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965), "Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye" from Rajkumar (1964), "Dil Ek Mandir Hai" from Dil Ek Mandir (1963), "Mera Pyar Bhi Tu Hai" from Saathi (1968), "Parbaton Ke Pedon Par Sham Ka Basera" from Shagoon (1964), and "Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se" from Resham Ki Dori (1974).

Her immense contribution to Indian music was recognised with numerous honours throughout her career.

In 2023, she was conferred the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian awards, for her distinguished service to the arts and her six-decade contribution to music.

Her other notable recognitions include the Lata Mangeshkar Award (2009) from the Government of Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Bhushan MaTaa Sanman Puraskar (2024), the Mirchi Music Awards Special Lifetime Achievement Award (2022), the Ga Di Ma Award, and three Sur Sringar Samsad Awards for best classical song in a Hindi film.