BILLY JOEL

Legendary Singer Billy Joel Cancels All Upcoming Concerts After Diagnosis With Brain Disorder

Legendary singer Bill Joel has cancelled all concerts after he was diagnosed with the brain disorder normal pressure hydrocephalus 

|Last Updated: May 24, 2025, 10:11 AM IST|Source: ANI
Legendary Singer Billy Joel Cancels All Upcoming Concerts After Diagnosis With Brain Disorder (Source: Reddit)

Los Angeles: Legendary singer Bill Joel has cancelled all concerts after he was diagnosed with the brain disorder normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).

On Friday, Joel's team took to Instagram and shared his health update with his fans and followers.
"This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance," read a statement from Joel's team.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health," the statement further read.

His team added that the "Piano Man" singer is "thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

Joel's upcoming tour included 17 shows in stadiums across North America and England. Fans will be automatically refunded for the canceled shows, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Joel's upcoming tour included 17 shows in stadiums across North America and England. Fans will be automatically refunded for the canceled shows, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

