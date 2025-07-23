Legendary Singer Ozzy Osbourne Of Black Sabbath Fame Dies At 76

London: John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne, the lead singer of British heavy metal band Black Sabbath, has died at 76. He breathed his last on Tuesday after a yearslong struggle with Parkinson's disease, as per Variety.

The news of Ozzy's demise was confirmed by his family via a statement, TMZ reported.

The statement read, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Ozzy had performed just two weeks ago at what was billed as Black Sabbath's last concert, a festival titled "Back to the Beginning," in his and the band's hometown of Birmingham, England, that amounted to a massive tribute to the legendary band, including from such legendary spiritual offspring as Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Alice in Chains and more.

In January 2020, following two years of escalating health problems, Osbourne announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. In February 2023, he issued a statement saying that he was retiring from touring, citing spinal injuries he had sustained in a 2018 accident.

He said, "[I]n all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/U.K. tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F***S ME UP, more than you will ever know.

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way."

From 1969-79, Osbourne was the head-banging front man for the Birmingham, England-based Black Sabbath, which codified the bottom-heavy, churning sound and lyrical demonology that would course through dozens of metal bands to come. Though the group's history was a chaotic one characterized by monumental substance abuse and tumultuous in-fighting, its early albums survive as classics of the genre, as per Variety.

His popularity among metal fans was so immense that his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne built a touring festival, Ozzfest, around him; it became one of the biggest box office attractions of the '90s and attracted a glittering lineup of support acts.

Osbourne garnered additional fame early in the new millennium as the addled paterfamilias of "The Osbournes," an MTV reality series that focused its lens on the rock star's home life.

Osbourne is survived by his wife, Sharon, and six children -- Jessica, Louis and Elliot from his first marriage to Thelma Riley, and Aimee, Kelly and Jack from his second marriage.