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Legendary singer S Janaki cremated with full state honours in Mysuru, passes away at 88

Legendary playback singer S Janaki was cremated with full state honours in Mysuru after passing away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 88. Family members, political leaders, celebrities and thousands of fans gathered to bid an emotional farewell to the iconic voice of Indian cinema.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 11:15 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
Legendary singer S Janaki cremated with full state honours in Mysuru, passes away at 88
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Legendary singer S Janaki cremated with full state honours in Mysuru, passes away at 88
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