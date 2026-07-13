Legendary singer S Janaki cremated with full state honours in Mysuru, passes away at 88

Sharing the details of Janaki's funeral, Yathindra Siddaramaiah said, "Since 8 am, all the fans have been coming till 3.30 pm, we will keep the body here. After that, we will take the body to Kaniyanahundi, it was her last wish to be cremated here. In our childhood, we have grown up hearing her voice only. She has given immense contribution to the South Indian film industry her service will never be forgotten. Many advisors have come, and they want to build a memorial. I'll bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister, so he will take the appropriate decision."