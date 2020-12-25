हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi

Legendary Urdu poet, critic Shamsur Rahman Faruqi dies at 85

"He had been insisting to go back to his home in Allahabad. We reached here only this morning and within half an hour he passed away at around 11," Faruqi's nephew and writer Mahmood Farooqui told PTI.

Legendary Urdu poet, critic Shamsur Rahman Faruqi dies at 85
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@pmg_varanasi

New Delhi: Legendary Urdu poet and critic Shamsur Rahman Faruqi passed away on Friday (December 25) at his Allahabad home, a month after recovering from COVID-19. He was 85.

"He had been insisting to go back to his home in Allahabad. We reached here only this morning and within half an hour he passed away at around 11," Faruqi's nephew and writer Mahmood Farooqui told PTI.

The Padma Shri poet was discharged from a hospital in Delhi on November 23 after recovering from coronavirus.

"But due to steroids, he developed a fungal infection, mycosis, which further worsened his condition," Farooqui added.

Faruqi's last rites will be performed at Ashok Nagar cemetery in Allahabad at 6 pm on Friday.

Born on September 30, 1935, in Uttar Pradesh, Faruqi is credited to have revived "Dastangoi", a 16th century Urdu oral storytelling art form.

His books 'Mirror of Beauty' (translated into English from the Urdu 'Kai Chaand The Sar-e-Aasmaan' in 2006), 'Ghalib Afsaney Ki Himayat Mein' (1989) and 'The Sun That Rose From The Earth' (2014) are among others he wrote in his five-decade-long literary career.

He also received Saraswati Samman in 1996 for his work 'She'r-e Shor-Angez', a four-volume study of the eighteenth-century poet Mir Taqi Mir.

Writer William Dalrymple took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Faruqi. "RIP, Janab Shamsur Rahman Faruqi saheb, one of the last great Padshahs of the Urdu literary world. This is such sad news," Dalrymple said.

Sanjiv Saraf, the founder of Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta, also condoled the death of "the century's most iconic figure in the realm of Urdu literature".

"His demise has left us bereaved as an entire generation of literature lovers mourn this loss. I extend heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," Saraf said.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shamsur Rahman FaruqiUrdu poet Shamsur Rahman Faruqi deadT.S. Eliot of Urdu critics dies
Next
Story

Sunny Leone dances with husband Daniel Weber to ring in Christmas-Watch

  • 1,01,46,845Confirmed
  • 1,47,092Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT34M23S

Mumbai Police's press conference on TRP Scam, 'BARC Ex-CEO Partho Dasgupta also involved'