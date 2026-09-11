/'Lehanga' singer Jass Manak faces backlash for throwing money at fiancée Komal Tanwar during engagement

In the clip, the singer is seen throwing currency notes at Komal during the celebrations, a gesture that has drawn criticism from a section of social media users. The video, which has been widely circulated online, captures the couple celebrating their engagement. Jass can be seen showering money on Komal as she stands beside him, while guests and family members join in the celebrations. Soon after the video surfaced, several social media users criticised the singer’s gesture. Some questioned the practice of throwing money during wedding and engagement festivities.