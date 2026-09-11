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  • /'Lehanga' singer Jass Manak faces backlash for throwing money at fiancée Komal Tanwar during engagement

'Lehanga' singer Jass Manak faces backlash for throwing money at fiancée Komal Tanwar during engagement

Punjabi singer Jass Manak sparked online backlash after a viral video showed him throwing currency notes at his fiancée, Komal Tanwar, during their intimate engagement ceremony, drawing mixed reactions from netizens over social etiquette.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 04:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
'Lehanga' singer Jass Manak faces backlash for throwing money at fiancée Komal Tanwar during engagement
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Lehanga' singer Jass Manak faces backlash for throwing money at fiancée Komal Tanwar during engagement
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